Autoridades avisam sobre a extensão do DACA e Permissão de Trabalho

Se você atualmente possui DACA e sua licença de trabalho vence entre agora e 5 de março de 2018, você precisa renovar seus registros.

Abaixo está uma lista de escritórios legais com advogados de imigração de organizações de serviços legais que estão oferecendo assistência de renovação DACA .

For updates go to: https://www.masslegalservices.org/daca-community-workshops/calendar/

IMMIGRATION COALITION OF MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON

Date: 9/15/17 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Location: Suffolk University, 120 Tremont Street, Suite 150, Boston

For: Suffolk University students, staff and alumni

FRAMINGHAM

Date: 09/16/2017 – 9:00am to 1:00pm

Location: St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham MA 01702

Call: 508-309-7177 for appointments.

LYNN

Date: 09/16/2017 – 9:00am to 2:00pm

Location: LHAND Community Room, 10 Church St., Lynn

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary

BOSTON

Date: 09/18/2017 – 2:30pm to 7:00pm

Location: 197 Friend Street, Boston, Massachusetts

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary

DARTMOUTH

Date: 09/20/2017 – 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Location: UMass Law School, Law Clinics (Right of the main door), 333 Faunce Corner Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary

BROCKTON

Date: 09/20/2017 – 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: Justice Center of Southeast MA 231 Main Street, Suite 201 Brockton, MA 02301

Register: Odete Johnson at 508-638-0159

BRIGHTON, BOSTON

Date: 09/20/2017 – 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Brazilian Women’s Group, 697 Cambridge Street, Sala 106, Brighton, MA 02135

Call: 617-202-5775 for more information.

CAMBRIDGE

Date: 09/21/2017 – 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Location: MAPS Cambridge, 1046 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Call: 617-864-7600 for appointments

NEW BEDFORD

Date: 09/23/2017 – 9:00am to 12:00pm

Location: 58 Crapo Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary

BOSTON

Date: 09/25/2017 – 2:30pm to 7:00pm

Location: 197 Friend Street, Boston, Massachusetts

BROCKTON

Date: 09/26/2017 – 10:00am to 2:00pm

Location: Justice Center of Southeast MA 231 Main Street, Suite 201 Brockton, MA 02301

To Register: Please call Odete Johnson at 508-638-0159

LAWRENCE

Date: 09/30/2017 – 10:00am

Location: Evangelical Church in Lawrence, 61A Warren St. Lawrence MA 01843

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary

BOSTON

Date: 10/02/2017 – 2:30pm to 7:00pm

Location: 197 Friend Street, Boston, Massachusetts

Walk In Clinic, No Appointment Necessary